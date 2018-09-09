Pulse.ng logo
Students accuse JAMB of extorting candidates to impress Buhari

NUNS Students accuse JAMB of extorting candidates to impress Buhari

The National Union of Nigeria Students say the N5,000 JAMB charges for UTME is against Buhari's promise on affordable education.

How to prepare for 2019 UTME play

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

(PM news)

The National Union of Nigerian Students, (NUNS) has reportedly accused the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admission seekers to impress President Muhammadu Buhari.

The student union argues that the N5000 JAMB currently charges for its registration fee is too high adding that it is against the president's change promises one of which is to make education affordable to the citizens.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, the union's President, Ambassador Salahudeen Adeyemi Lukman said the union will commence an action against JAMB for allegedly extorting the common man.

ALSO READ: NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN

JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee play

JAMB Registrar says the call for reduction of UTME registration fee is baseless

(Naijanews)

 

Lukman said “JAMB cannot be holding the government and entire Nigerian students to ransom, this is basically fraud.

''JAMB is never an IGR-based government agency. It is a regulatory body. Why would it suddenly turn into an IGR agency just to impress someone who never sent them?

NANS bans student unions from giving awards

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS has banned all student union bodies in Nigerian tertiary institutions from presenting awards to organizations and individuals.

According to Punch, the newly elected NANS President, Bamidele Danielson announced the ban during the inauguration of the new executive of the association in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The 32nd NANS President explained that such presentation of awards to groups, organisations and individuals had become a source of distraction for students.

 

