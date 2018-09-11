Pulse.ng logo
Student claims he wins court case against Covenant University

Covenant University Student claims he wins court case against institution

Emmanuel Adooh who was allegedly expelled after his final year exams said he took the school to court and won the court case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Student claims he wins court case against Covenant University play

Covenant University

(Nairaland)

Emmanuel Adooh who claims he was a final year student when he was allegedly expelled from Covenant University says he took the school to court and won the court case.

Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was allegedly framed up for expulsion by the university staff members.

However, Pulse reached out to the University Registrar, Dr Oludayo Muyiwa for the university's reactions to the student's allegation, but at the time of filing this report, the Registrar did not respond to calls neither did he reply to the message sent to him.

A check on Instagram also shows Emmanuel has deleted the post and also deleted his account on the social medial platform.

ALSO READ: 7 fashion items that can get you punished at Babcock University

Here is Emmanuel's allegation against the university staff about his expulsion from Covenant University.

The student's claims about the institution and its staff members have however caused reactions on social media.

