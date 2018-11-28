Pulse.ng logo
Sex for mark lecturer accused of chanting incantations to stop trial

The lawyer alleges that Prof Akindele was caught on tape chanting incantations and involved in child pornography.

ICPC to arraign OAU sex for marks Prof in court play

Prof. Richard Akindele

(Daily Post)

The former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Richard Akindele who was sacked for allegedly demanding sex from a female student has reportedly been accused of chanting incantations to stop his trial.

According to Punch, the prosecuting counsel for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Kehinde Ayantoye alleged that the lecturer was caught on tape chanting incantations to derail the case.

Ayantoye said this on Tuesday, November 26, 2018, when the Federal High Court in Osogbo turned down the bail application of the former lecturer.

Sacked OAU lecturer explains why he demanded sex from student play

Dismised OAU lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele

(Lailas blog)

 

The court according to Punch rejected the application after the prosecuting counsel opposed the application.

ALSO READ: Do we need women-only universities to stop sexual harassment?

While opposing the application, the prosecutor reportedly told the court that Akindele might not attend the trial, adding that the professor refused to report to the ICPC office in Abuja, after he was granted an administrative bail to travel to America to attend to his health.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu in her ruling, however, said the allegations contained in the counter-affidavit were weighty and directed the prosecutor to produce in court on the next hearing date, the tape in which Akindele was caught allegedly chanting incantations, Punch Reports.

Recall that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently announced that it will arraign the former lecturer at the Federal High Court, Osogbo after he was accused of demanding sex from a post-graduate student, Monica Osagie in exchange for marks.

Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned the hearing of the case till December 17, 2018,  as she ordered that Akindele be taken back to prison.

