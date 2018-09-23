Principal who suspended 5 girls for wearing hijab reassigned

news

Barely a week after the Principal of Isolo High School, Mrs J. O. Shadare reportedly suspended five students for wearing Hijab , Lagos State Government has transferred her to another school.

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, sent five Muslim girls home including the assistant senior prefect girl of the school. The Principal had reportedly warned that no student should wear hijab in the school.

However her action ignited the undying hijab controversy in Lagos public schools as the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN condemned the principal's action in a statement released shortly after the incident.

Describing the students' suspension as disappointing, the President of the association, Dr Saheed Ashafa said Lagos State Government has continuously disobeyed the Court of Appeal ruling granting the use of hijab in schools.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Deputy Governor and Education Commissioner, Dr Idiat Adebule has said in a statement that the school principal has now been reassigned in order to “douse tension and allow for a thorough investigation of the matter."

The statement reads in part:

“We urge the public to be patient with the government in dealing with the matter as ... it is important for the general public to know that there is Public Service Rule which must be adhered to strictly ... in the event that they are found culpable of any charges,”