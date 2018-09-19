Pulse.ng logo
Oyedepo warns CU students against having 'intimacy allies'

The punishment for committing any sex-related offence at Covenant University is immediate expulsion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop David Oyedepo

(kingdomnews)

Following the wrongful expulsion and sexual allegations that recently rocked Covenant University, the founder and Chancellor of the institution, Bishop David Oyedepo has warned the students of the university to abstain from having intimate partners.

According to Premium Times, Oyedepo while addressing the 100 and 200 level students of the university on Thursday, September 13, 2018, warned the undergraduates against sex and intimacy.

In an audio excerpt of his address to the students, Oyedepo strongly cautioned the students and also hinted that the University Registrar has been relieved of his duties after he reportedly flirted with female students.

Covenant university is one of the foremost faith-based schools in Nigeria

(Students.com )

He said, “when I cross out of the Covenant gate I’m referred to as the bishop of Living Faith Church. But when I cross into the gate I’m referred as the chancellor (of the) university.

“From this day henceforth, no student, whether male or female, should be found having an intimacy ally.”

“Caution, caution, caution, vice chancellor, dean student affair, registrar. Oh, we don’t have a registrar at the moment (implying that the registrar has been relieved of his duties). But I have spoken and this is law,”

Student accuses CU Registrar of  having affairs with female students

Recall that a student of the university, Emmanuel Adooh, who claimed to have won a legal case against the university accused the University Registrar, Dr Olumuyiwa Oludayo of having affairs with female students.

Adooh according to reports was controversially expelled from Covenant University.

However, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was allegedly framed up for expulsion by the university staff members and then went on to accuse the Registrar of kissing a girl in the elevator.

Covenant University is a faith-based tertiary institution and the school  is popular for keeping its students in line with the university's Christian mission.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

