NYSC releases mobilization timetable for 2018 Batch C

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has released the mobilization timetable for the 2018 Batch C prospective corps members.

The NYSC released the timetable on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 on its social media platforms.

As stated in the timetable, the Batch 'C' Pre-Mobilization Workshop will hold between September 18 and 22, 2018, while uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs is scheduled to hold between September 3 and 30, 2018.

Notification and Printing of Call-up Letters by the prospective corps members is scheduled for October 19 and 22, 2018 followed by online Printing of Deployment Disposition By Corps Producing Institution/Delivery of Manual Call-up Letters to Institutions between October 18 and 23, 2018.