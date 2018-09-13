NYSC releases mobilization timetable for 2018 Batch C

NYSC is preparing the prospective corps members for the next orientation course as it releases timetable for 2018 Batch C.
The NYSC released the timetable on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 on its social media platforms.
As stated in the timetable, the Batch 'C' Pre-Mobilization Workshop will hold between September 18 and 22, 2018, while uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs is scheduled to hold between September 3 and 30, 2018.
Notification and Printing of Call-up Letters by the prospective corps members is scheduled for October 19 and 22, 2018 followed by online Printing of Deployment Disposition By Corps Producing Institution/Delivery of Manual Call-up Letters to Institutions between October 18 and 23, 2018.