NYSC releases mobilization timetable for 2018 Batch C

National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for 2018 Batch C

NYSC is preparing the prospective corps members for the next orientation course as it releases timetable for 2018 Batch C.

Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has released the mobilization timetable for the 2018 Batch C prospective corps members.

The NYSC released the timetable on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 on its social media platforms.

 

As stated in the timetable, the Batch 'C' Pre-Mobilization Workshop will hold between September 18 and 22,  2018, while uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs is scheduled to hold between September 3 and 30,  2018.

NYSC promises to give priority to corps members welfare play

NYSC corps members on parade ground

(NAN)

ALSO READ: Finally, FG speaks on corps members allowance increase

Notification and Printing of Call-up Letters by the prospective corps members is scheduled for October 19 and 22, 2018 followed by online Printing of Deployment Disposition By Corps Producing Institution/Delivery of Manual Call-up Letters to Institutions between October 18 and 23, 2018.

