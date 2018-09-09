Pulse.ng logo
NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral fraud

The NYSC management advises corps members to avoid all forms of sharp practices during their service year.

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen Suleiman Kazaure has advised serving corps members to avoid having financial dealings with politicians.

Kazaure issued gave the advice on Saturday, September 8, 2018, during his to visits to orientation camps in Isselle-Uku, when he visited a combination of corps members from Bayelsa, Edo and Delta state. 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the DG urged the corps members, who would be on duty during the 2019 elections, to ensure neutrality during the exercise.

Kazaure also reminded the corps members that they would be involved in ensuring a rancour-free exercise.

NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has also advised corps members to avoid night party and unnecessary journey in order to save their lives.

The Director General of the agency, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, made the plea on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in Keffi during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘B’  Stream II corps members in Nasarawa State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 1,864 corps members were duly registered from Nassarawa, Benue and Plateau States adding that he was at the camp to inspect facilities.

