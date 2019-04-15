Kazaure gave the advice on Sunday during his visit to the corps members posted to Gombe State.

“You must respect the culture and tradition of your host communities. As graduates, you must be of good character and learning.

“You must also shun all forms of sharp practices and avoid indecent dressing as well as night party,’’ he said.

Kazaure further advised the corps members to initiate Community Development projects in their host communities.

He advised them to take the advantage of skills acquisition training for their success during and after the service year as white collar jobs are no longer available.

In his remarks, Mr David Markson, the State Coordinator, said 1,621 corps members were registered in the camp.

He appealed to the director-general to provide the camp with a water tanker to ease the problem of water supply.

Markson said that the camp depended on commercial water tanker.

According to him, with the temporary nature of the camp, it is difficult to plan ahead.

He also said that the camp depended on generator for electricity due to the poor power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the director-general inspected some of the camp facilities which include clinic, kitchen and the hostels.