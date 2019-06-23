The DG gave the advice on Saturday when he inspected the corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the security and safety of the corps members is one of his major priority as the NYSC DG.

He, therefore, called on them to always be security conscious in order to assist the scheme in ensuring the protection of their lives and property.

He also warned them to avoid traveling without seeking permission from the appropriate quarters, adding that they are no longer under their parents, but under the custody of the NYSC.

He said that the NYSC would not hesitate to punish any Corps member found guilty of traveling without the proper permission from both the NYSC and their employers.

The NYSC boss tasked the corps members to be good ambassadors of their parents and that of the scheme, urging them to shun any form of criminal activities, especially drug abuse, cultism and thuggery.

“I also want to remind you to strictly adhere to the scheme’s Act during your one year stay in Kano and whenever you have any issue, try to make enquiry for better verification.

“Make sure that during your stay at your host communities, you leave a good legacy that will benefit the people so that you can be remembered when you are no longer there,”he advised.

The NYSC DG also warned the Corps members to always give their correct information so as to avoid being victims of any circumstance in the future as some of them may engage in politics and the clearance from NYSC may be required.

ALSO READ: Zamfara village head, 7 others missing after gunmen attack

The DG also called on them to take the ongoing skills acquisition programme in the camp very serious so that at the end of their service they can be self-reliant.

Ibrahim, while commending the NYSC Coordinatior in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba, said the aim of his inspection visit to various camps across the country was to ensure the wellbeing of the corps members and as well check the state of facilities in the camps to find a way forward.