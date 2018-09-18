NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians

news

Corps members serving in Delta state have been warned again to resist pressure by unscrupulous politicians that may want to engage them in sharp practices during elections.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking during the closing ceremony for the combined Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) corps members deployed to Bayelsa, Edo and Delta state at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku advised the youths to avoid temptations that would compromise the outcome of the election.

Okowa who was represented by the state's Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe said that the Independence National Electoral Commission, (INEC) may need to engage the service of the corps members.

He said, “I, therefore, challenge you to prepare your minds to perform the exercise with diligence and high sense of patriotic commitment to the country. As umpires, avoid the temptation of doing those things that might threaten the smooth conduct of the elections and worst still, the unity and progress of our country.

“I assure you that government on its part will do everything possible to guarantee your safety in the course of discharging your duties as youths on national service in your state of deployment.”

NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral fraud

Recall that the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen Suleiman Kazaure has also advised serving corps members to avoid having financial dealings with politicians.

Kazaure gave the advice on Saturday, September 8, 2018, during his to visits to orientation camps in Isselle-Uku, when he visited a combination of corps members from Bayelsa, Edo and Delta state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the DG urged the corps members, who would be on duty during the 2019 elections, to ensure neutrality during the exercise.