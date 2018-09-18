Pulse.ng logo
NYSC advises corps member to disregard political messages

National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps member to disregard political messages

NYSC says corps member should remain unbiased to all contestants in the upcoming elections.

Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

The 2019 elections are drawing closer and the management of the National Youth Service Corps has started sounding a note of warning to the corps members.

In a statement signed by the scheme management and shared on its Facebook page, the NYSC urges the serving corps members to be unbiased and avoid political message. 

NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday play

NYSC says allowance increase from N19k to N48,900 is a rumour

(Daily Post)

 

The statement reads:

Corps members should please note that the NYSC will neither send text messages canvassing for political parties and candidates nor release corps data to such group.

The scheme is apolitical and remains unbiased to all contestants during the election process and will continue to leverage on the tremendous achievements it has recorded in the democratic process of the country.

The NYSC partners all stakeholder in order to ensure free, fair and credible election across the country.

ALSO READ: Here's why Nigerian teachers should start greeting your students at the door

All corps members are hereby enjoined to disregard political messages, remain neutral and remember the Director-General's messages to beware of unscrupulous politicians as the scheme partners the Federal Government to contribute its quota to the success of the 2018/2019general elections.

Gov Okowa advises corps members to resist pressure from politicians

Similarly, Corps members serving in Delta state have been warned again to resist pressure by unscrupulous politicians that may want to engage them in sharp practices during elections.

Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

(Pulse)

 

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking during the closing ceremony for the combined Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) corps members deployed to Bayelsa, Edo and Delta state at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku advised the youths to avoid temptations that would compromise the outcome of the election.

Okowa who was represented by the state's Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe said that the Independence National Electoral Commission, (INEC) may need to engage the service of the corps members.

