NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN

The Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) has reportedly approved 23 undergraduate and postgraduate courses for Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo

In a letter of approval signed by the NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the approved courses, the new courses include nine undergraduate programmes, eight Masters degree and six Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

According to Daily Trust, the newly approved programmes are B.A Philosophy, B.A Islamic studies, B.A Arabic Language and Literature, B.A Theatre Arts, B.A Yoruba, B.A Tourism studies, BSc Food Science and Technology, BSc Building Engineering, BSc Estate Management, M.Sc. Accounting and M.Sc. Finance.

Others are; Business Administration, MBA Business Administration, Master degree in Engineering, M.Sc. Applied Mathematics, M.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning, M.Sc. Physics, PhD Civil Engineering, PhD Mathematics, PhD Accounting, PhD Finance, PhD Business Administration and PhD Physics.

Commenting on the approval of the courses, the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola said UNIOSUN currently runs 47 undergraduate programmes and 13 postgraduate programmes and that all the programmes have NUC full accreditation and approval.