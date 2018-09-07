Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN

Osun State University NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN

UNIOSUN now runs runs 47 undergraduate programmes and 13 postgraduate programmes.

  • Published:
NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN play

UNIOSUN

(UNIOSUN)

The Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) has reportedly approved 23 undergraduate and postgraduate courses for Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo

In a letter of approval signed by the NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the approved courses, the new courses include nine undergraduate programmes, eight Masters degree and six Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

12 students reportedly collapse while receiving lecture play

Prof Labode Popoola, Vice Chancellor, UNIOSUN

(Tribune)

 

According to Daily Trust, the newly approved programmes are B.A Philosophy, B.A Islamic studies, B.A Arabic Language and Literature, B.A Theatre Arts, B.A Yoruba, B.A Tourism studies, BSc Food Science and Technology, BSc Building Engineering, BSc Estate Management, M.Sc.  Accounting and M.Sc. Finance.

Others are; Business Administration, MBA Business Administration, Master degree in Engineering, M.Sc. Applied Mathematics, M.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning, M.Sc.  Physics, PhD Civil Engineering, PhD Mathematics, PhD Accounting, PhD Finance, PhD Business Administration and PhD Physics.

Commenting on the approval of the courses, the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola said UNIOSUN currently runs 47 undergraduate programmes and 13 postgraduate programmes and that all the programmes have NUC full accreditation and approval.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Admission Seekers 3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for...bullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys
Akeem Longe Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
2018 WASSCE WAEC to decide on withheld SSCE results in September
Crescent University VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education
Savings How to save money to buy your first car
Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission
Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase increase NYSC allowance

Student Pulse

NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday
Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase increase NYSC allowance
Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
Akeem Longe Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education
Crescent University VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education
Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase
National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys