NUC approves 18 new courses for UNIOSUN

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola has confirmed the approval of 18 undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the institution by the National Universities Commission .

Popoola while commenting on the development said UNIOSUN currently runs 47 undergraduate programmes and 13 postgraduate programmes adding that all the programmes have NUC full accreditation and approval.

The newly approved programmes are B.A Philosophy, B.A Islamic studies, B.A Arabic Language and Literature, B.A Theatre Arts, B.A Yoruba, B.A Tourism studies, BSc Food Science and Technology, BSc Building, BSc Estate Management, M.Sc. Accounting and M.Sc. Finance.

Others are MSc/Ph.D Business Administration, MBA Business Administration, M.Eng/ Ph.D Civil Engineering, MSc Urban and Regional Planning, MSc Applied Mathematics, PhD Mathematics and MSc/Ph.D Physics.

NUC also approves 28 courses for the Federal University Gusau

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 28 undergraduate courses at the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS).

The University Information Officer, Umar Usman announced the accreditation of the programs in a statement the institution released on Friday, September 7, 2018.

According to the Tribune, the statement maintained a letter was sent to the University through the Vice Chancellor with reference No: NUC/ES/412/VOL.12/5 titled “Results of the May/June 2018 Accreditation of Academic Programmes in Nigerian Universities”