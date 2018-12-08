Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

NOUN law graduates praise Buhari for assenting to Amendment Act‎

NOUN law graduates praise Buhari for assenting to Amendment Act‎

A statement by Mr Carl Umegboro, ‎Chairman, NOUN Law Graduates Forum released in Abuja,  said that the amendment would resolve  the protracted crisis that had lingered over half a decade, a development that had particularly  affected law students of the university.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into law play NOUN law graduates praise Buhari for assenting to Amendment Act‎ (Premium Times Nigeria)

The Law Graduates Forum of the ‎National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)  on Saturday praised President Muhammadu  Buhari for assenting to the NOUN Amendment Act. ‎

A statement by Mr Carl Umegboro, ‎Chairman, NOUN Law Graduates Forum released in Abuja,  said that the amendment would resolve  the protracted crisis that had lingered over half a decade, a development that had particularly  affected law students of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Sen.  Ita Enang, ‎the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, had on Friday in Abuja, disclosed to State House correspondents, the President’s assent to the bill.

Enang had said, “President Buhari has also assented to National Open University Amendment Act, which allows the National Open University to operate as all other universities, having the same power and functions and the same administrative structures.”‎

‎The group expressed joy that the protracted crisis had been resolved by the  President and that by so doing, the law school admission crisis as well as NYSC issues had now been laid to rest.‎

“By the Presidential assent, which has replaced the hitherto ‘correspondence’ in the Act to now ‘Full-Time programme’,  which was the basis on which the Council of Legal Education refused to admit law graduates of the university to the Nigerian Law School, it is apparent the quagmires have been finally laid to rest and admission quota imminent‎. ”

According to Umegboro, although the crisis began during the reign of previous administrations, nothing was done to assuage the situation until the advent of the Buhari administration in 2015.

“In the light of this, we hail Mr. President for his understanding, trustworthiness and commitment to education and masses’ welfare in general,” he said.

‎NAN reports  that prior to  the Presidential assent, NOUN  law graduates had been refused admission into the Nigerian Law School and excepted from NYSC, a situation the law graduates had described as unjust and discriminatory.

They had taken to the courts in search of justice‎.

This led to a situation where Justice Hilary Oshomah of the Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt, Rivers on Oct. 4 , 2017, decided to “hands-off” the matter to allow the academia to resolve the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 FG to meet lecturers again over ASUU strike on December 10bullet
3 5 ways you can become irreplaceable at your workplacebullet

Related Articles

No APC governorship candidate in Imo – Okorocha
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
NIS retrieves more than 700 voter cards from non-Nigerians — Comptroller-General
Electoral Act ammendment no guarantee for free, fair elections in 2019 — KOWA party
ECOWAS protocol bars Buhari from signing Electoral Bill, says Ovie Omo-Agege
“We don’t need foreign agencies to fight HIV,” – Aisha Buhari
Buhari to state governments: Don’t make things difficult for miners
Buhari, Ikpeazu witness signing of Agreement on Enyimba Economic City
Nigeria needs continuous prayers to end insurgency — Cleric

Student Pulse

LAUTECH increases school fees from N72,500 to N250k
LAUTECH appoints new VC, 2 others
15 courses you can no longer study in Polytechnics
LASPOTECH gets a license to operate a radio station
5 careers that do not require you to have mathematics skills
EBSU reportedly dismiss 63 lecturers for certificate forgery
EBSU dismisses 63 lecturers over certificate forgery, other offences
X
Advertisement