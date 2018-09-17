Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted

The students say resignation should not be an excuse to sweep Adeosun's misconduct under the carpet.

Illustrative Photo: Nigerian students protesting over prolonged ASUU strike.

(Pulse)

Following the Minister of Finance' Mrs Kemi Adeosun's resignation, the National Union of Nigerian Students is urging the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC to prosecute the former Minister over the forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal.

Adeosun resigned on Friday, September 14, 2018, 69 days after the details of how she forged her NYSC certificate was published.

However, the National Union of Nigerian Students has reacted to the resignation saying the former minister took a bold step but added that she has to be prosecuted.

In a statement by the union president, Comrade Salahudeen A. Lukman said resignation is not an excuse to shelve the consequence of such gross and embarrassing crime.

The student said the Director-General of NYSC at that time should also be prosecuted.

The statement reads in part:

It is highly embarrassing that an agency of government as exceptional as NYSC could be so lost, corrupt and uncoordinated to the extent that her certificate could be sold and forged. The Federal Government must as a matter of urgency curb all corrupt practices in the scheme. It is our resolve to pursue this matter to the letter to assist Mr President’s anti-corruption fight aimed at creating sanity in the public service.

ALSO READ: Violence disrupts students' election in Warri

While waiting patiently to see EFCC do its work on this subject matter on or before the next seven working days, the union shall not hesitate to employ other legitimate means under law to ensure the alleged forger and her accomplices in NYSC face the wrath of the law. We are all equal before the law; no superiority just as ignorance is not an excuse in court of law. If petty thieves are prosecuted and jailed, nothing will stop NUNS leadership from dragging the ex-minister and her accomplice in NYSC to the court of law for prosecution.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

