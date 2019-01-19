Mohammed is a post- graduate student of the Institute of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), an affiliate of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University Lapai, Niger.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

“We have seen what had been budgeted for this year for education is slightly below seven per cent, this is not tenable.

UNESCO recommends 26 per cent for developing countries like Nigeria.

“We expect that the Federal Government should do more because when the education sector is put in proper perspective, invariably the country will be building giants who will take over the affairs of this country in all the sectors.

” This to a large extent, will reduce the vices rocking the country in different areas and project us better to the global world.

“When there is a crack in the education sector, it goes a long way affecting virtually every system, education is a spring which other things revolves round and should be taken more seriously,” he said.

He noted that frequent strike in the sector had caused Nigeria a lot as education tourism was taking its toll on Nigeria’s economy.

“Recently I was in Ghana and Benin Republic with my colleagues and it baffled us what Nigeria is loosing to education tourism to the sub region alone.

“The sub region and other countries are getting a boost in their economy because of frequent strike in the sector.

“This is so absurd and is becoming an annual routine for universities to go on strike, this is a jinx and it must be broken otherwise we are going no where as a country.”