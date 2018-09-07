Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

NANS bans student unions from giving awards to anybody

National Association Of Nigerian Students NANS bans student unions from giving awards to anybody

NANS President says students' awards to groups and organizations constitute distractions to student union bodies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian students cancels planned protest in Abuja play

Danielson Bamidele Akpan: NANS president: cancels planned protest in Abuja by NOUN law students

(NAN)

The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS has banned all student union bodies in Nigerian tertiary institutions from presenting awards to organizations and individuals.

According to Punch, the newly elected NANS President, Bamidele Danielson announced the ban during the inauguration of the new executive of the association in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The 32nd NANS President explained that such presentation of awards to groups, organisations and individuals had become a source of distraction for students.

He said that was a need for NANS to reform all student unions towards improving the education system and welfare of members.

nasarawa state university play

Nasarawa State University

 

Bamidele who is a student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi also assured his fellow Nigerian students that he would live up to their expectations by keeping his campaign promises.

ALSO READ: Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission

According to Punch, the NANS president campaign promises include stopping the oppression and intimidation of students by school management and the government, as well as attracting local and international training for members.

NANS President cancels students planned protest in Abuja

Barely two months into his administration, Bamidele has already started making tough decisions.

Recently, he ordered the immediate suspension of the planned protest by law students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) over their qualification for admission into the Nigerian Law School.

Explaining why he called off the planned protest, Bamidele during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, August 25, 2018, said the protest called by the NANS Senate President, Bamigbade Taiwo did not follow due process.

He added that the mass action, which was conveyed in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari did not have the backing and support of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Admission Seekers 3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for...bullet

Related Articles

Crescent University VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education
Akeem Longe Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase NYSC allowance
Savings How to save money to buy your first car
2018 WASSCE WAEC to decide on withheld SSCE results in September
Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission
National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys
Osun State University NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN

Student Pulse

NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN
Osun State University NUC approves 23 additional courses for UNIOSUN
NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday
Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase NYSC allowance
Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
Akeem Longe Oxford-trained Nigerian emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time
VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education
Crescent University VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education