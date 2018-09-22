NANS advises students to avoid election violence in Osun

NANS urges students in Osun state to remain organised as the people of Osun state decide their next governor.
The NANS' National Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi, on Friday, September 21, 2018, gave the advice in Abeokuta.
Adeyemi said that Nigerian students as agents of positive change would continue to defend the country's democracy.
“It is important to note that Nigerian students remain the most astute, sensitive and organised body in the country.
“As such, the leadership of NANS implores Nigerian students in Osun eligible to vote to do so with the high level of modesty and comportment.
“It is our collective responsibility to secure our votes, protect the integrity of our dear country and put our democracy on a first-class standing.
“NANS will not tolerate any attempt by any group of persons to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.
Meanwhile, serving corps members across the nation have been warned by the management of the National Youth Service Corps to disregard political messages.