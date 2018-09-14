List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria

news

Colleges of Education are more or less the third tiers of higher educational institutions in Nigeria.

The institutions were established primarily to train students to become teachers and lecturers. There are over 80 Colleges of Education in Nigeria but only 15 of them were founded by State governments.

Here's the list of state-owned tertiary institutions that award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) for students.

1. Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun

2. Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe

3. Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu State

4. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State

5. Taraba State College of Education, Zing

6. Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State

7. Imo State College of Education, Ihitte Uboma

8. Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, (www.kwcoeilorin.edu.ng)

9. Kwara State College of Education, Oro (www.coedoro.edu.ng)

10. Kwara State College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi

11. Yusufu Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, 12.Daura, Katsina State (www.ybuc.edu.ng)

13. College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. Ekiti State.

14. Sa'adatu Rimi College of Education Kumbotso, Kano.

15. Ozigis College of Education