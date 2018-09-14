Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria

Nigerian Higher Institutions List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria

If you want to study at any state-owned College of Education in Nigeria, here's the list of all state-owned NCE awarding schools in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria play

Kwara State College of Education

(Daily Post)

Colleges of Education are more or less the third tiers of higher educational institutions in Nigeria.

The institutions were established primarily to train students to become teachers and lecturers. There are over 80 Colleges of Education in Nigeria but only 15 of them were founded by State governments.

Here's the list of state-owned tertiary institutions that award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) for students.

List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria play

Adeniran Ogunsanya  College of Education (AOCOED)

(Facebook/AOCOED)

 

1. Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun

2. Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe

3. Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu State

4. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State

5. Taraba State College of Education, Zing

6. Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State

7. Imo State College of Education, Ihitte Uboma

ALSO READ: List of Federal Colleges of education in Nigeria and their locations

8. Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, (www.kwcoeilorin.edu.ng)

9. Kwara State College of Education, Oro (www.coedoro.edu.ng)

10. Kwara State College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi

11. Yusufu Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, 12.Daura, Katsina State (www.ybuc.edu.ng)

13. College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. Ekiti State.

14. Sa'adatu Rimi College of Education Kumbotso, Kano.

15. Ozigis College of Education

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Covenant University Twitter reacts to student's allegations against...bullet
2 Covenant University Student claims he won court case against institutionbullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU regrets not employing third class graduate who built a drone
Yemi Osinbajo VP says FG has recruited 500,000 graduates under N-Power program
WASSCE/GCE WAEC warns candidates to beware of fake questions on social media
Covenant University Claims suggest registrar has resigned amid wrongful expulsion allegation
National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for 2018 Batch C
Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded

Student Pulse

Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon
ABUAD's best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize
Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize
Osinbajo says FG has recruited 500,000 graduates under N-Power program
Yemi Osinbajo VP says FG has recruited 500,000 graduates under N-Power program