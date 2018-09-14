news

The Governing Council of Lagos State University has reportedly concluded its investigations on the sexual harassment cases involving three lecturers.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reported on Thursday, September 13, 2018, that the sacking of the lecturers would be announced after the Council's meeting in October.

According to NAN, the three lecturers are from the Departments of Chemistry and Economics, while the third is from the LASU College of Medicine (LASUCOM) at Ikeja.

The anonymous source who spoke to NAN about the lecturers said two of them invited female students to their office to write an exam on a Saturday.

The source also told NAN that the LASUCOM lecturer asked two female students to buy an injection, which he allegedly used to sedate them before he sexually took advantage of them.

Recall that in July 2018, Pulse reported the alleged sexual harassment case involving Dr Sunkanmi Odubunmi, who lectures in the Economics Department in LASU and a female student.

One of the lecturers reacts

Reacting to the sexual allegation against him, the LASUCOM lecturer (name withheld) reportedly said the accusation is the handiwork of mischief makers.

According to NAN, the lecturer confirmed that the University panel invited him to answer questions on unethical conducts as a result of the medical prescription he gave to students.

The other two lecturers refused to make comments about the sexual harassment allegation against them.