Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

LASPOTECH gets a license to operate a radio station

LASPOTECH gets a license to operate a radio station

The radio station will operate on 101.9 frequency.

  • Published:
15 courses you can no longer study in Polytechnics play

LASPOTEC gate

(Schooling)

The Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Mr Samuel Sogunro has said that the institution has got the license to operate a radio station.

Sogunro said announced this at a press briefing to announce the school’s 40th-anniversary celebration of the polytechnic.

He said the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) granted the school a permit to operate the radio station after assessing the equipment the Lagos state government put in place for the station.

LASPOTECH Rector, Olayinka Sogunro says the school will soon become a university play

LASPOTECH Rector, Olayinka Sogunro

(Laspotechgist)

 

Sogunro according to the Nation also listed the institution under his leadership. He said the polytechnic got patent rights for three machines developed by members of staff and students, adding that the machines are fuel-less electric power generating set, automatic car jack, and biogas energy system.

He said: “The academic board has approved the commencement of general agriculture for all students. This, in effect, is to mobilise our students for the realisation of mass production of agricultural produce, poultry, fish farming and the likes. This is to encourage food security and ensuring that we are able to produce well for our communities.

“The polytechnic also acquired water space and two hectares of land for fish farming and horticulture in Agbowa area. It is worthy of note, in a bid to ensure the security of lives and property, the polytechnic is strengthening the surveillance by providing CCTV on campus.”

The radio station will operate on 101.9 frequency, the Nation reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Bowen University says reports about students burning hostels is a liebullet
3 Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strikebullet

Related Articles

EBSU dismisses 63 lecturers over certificate forgery, other offences
Education minister says there are 60 million illiterates in Nigeria.
ASUU tells its members to be ready for a very long strike
Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strike
FG to meet lecturers again over ASUU strike on December 10
JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in January
Polytechnic lecturers to begin nationwide strike on December 12
10 things you can sell to make extra money this Christmas

Student Pulse

5 ways you can become irreplaceable at your workplace
5 ways you can become irreplaceable at your workplace
5 careers that do not require you to have mathematics skills
EBSU reportedly dismiss 63 lecturers for certificate forgery
EBSU dismisses 63 lecturers over certificate forgery, other offences
7 skills you need to have a career fulfilment in Advertising
7 skills you need to have a career fulfilment in Advertising
X
Advertisement