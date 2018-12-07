LASPOTECH gets a license to operate a radio station

news

The Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Mr Samuel Sogunro has said that the institution has got the license to operate a radio station.

Sogunro said announced this at a press briefing to announce the school’s 40th-anniversary celebration of the polytechnic.

He said the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) granted the school a permit to operate the radio station after assessing the equipment the Lagos state government put in place for the station.

Sogunro according to the Nation also listed the institution under his leadership. He said the polytechnic got patent rights for three machines developed by members of staff and students, adding that the machines are fuel-less electric power generating set, automatic car jack, and biogas energy system.

He said: “The academic board has approved the commencement of general agriculture for all students. This, in effect, is to mobilise our students for the realisation of mass production of agricultural produce, poultry, fish farming and the likes. This is to encourage food security and ensuring that we are able to produce well for our communities.

“The polytechnic also acquired water space and two hectares of land for fish farming and horticulture in Agbowa area. It is worthy of note, in a bid to ensure the security of lives and property, the polytechnic is strengthening the surveillance by providing CCTV on campus.”

The radio station will operate on 101.9 frequency, the Nation reports.