The House made the call in a resolution after deliberating on a petition jointly written by Usman Abubakar, lssa Sanusi and Adam Abubakar, alleging non compliance with due process in the ongoing selection of a vice chancellor for the university.

The petition, which was presented before the House by Wahab Opakunle (APC-Afon), enjoyed the support of all members at plenary.

The petitioners alleged that the shortlisting of the three nominees for the position did not conform with laid down rules.

The House Leader, Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji, said the suspension of the Governing Council had become imperative to enable the House to investigate the allegations leveled against it.

Abubakar-Magaji argued that two of the three nominees for the position were not qualified , alleging that one of them was already 67-years-old while the other had left academics over nine years ago.

The Speaker, Danladi Yakuu-Salihu, while reading the resolution of the House, urged the governor to suspend the Governing Council of the institution and commence a new process of appointing a vice chancellor for the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, is expected to end on July 27.

Also during Tuesday’s plenary, the House called for the suspension of Directors of Personnel Management and Treasurers in all the 16 local government councils in the state.

The House made the call after adopting the report of its joint committee investigating the allegation of misappropriation of funds by the suspended local government council chiefs.

The Speaker, while reading the resolution, said the suspension would allow for proper investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds in the 16 local government councils of the state.