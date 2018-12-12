Pulse.ng logo
Kaduna Polytechnic joins ASUP strike

The Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has complied with the indefinite strike declared by the national body on Wednesday.

ASUP Chairman in the polytechnic, Dr Aliyu Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the chapter totally complied with the directive of the nation body.

We will remain on strike until directed otherwise by our national executives,” Ibrahim said.

NAN reports that the polytechnic was on break and was expected to resume academic activities in January.

Michael John, a student of the polytechnic, who spoke to NAN on the development appealed to the federal government to dialogue with union and resolve disagreements.

“We do not want to stay at home like our fellow students in the universities who have been at home for months following ASUU strike.

“Federal Government should please find a way to resolve the issues, so we will resume school in January and continue our studies,” John said.

Kola Adeyemi, who applied for admission in the school also called on both parties to go to the negotiation table and iron things out.

“I have stayed at home for quite too long and hoping to secure admission in Kaduna Polytechnic.

“The strike, if prolonged will affect my chance of securing admission this session,” he said.

Mr Usman Dutse, the National President of the union, had on Tuesday directed all members of the union to embark on the nation-wide indefinite strike on Wednesday.

Dutse said that the strike became necessary following the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 and 2017 agreements reached with the union. 

