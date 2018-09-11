Pulse.ng logo
KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly

Ruqayya Olarewaju makes money from Jewellery business and also makes additional money by training people.

  • Published:
KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business play

Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY)

(eduwheel)

So many students are embracing entrepreneurship and sharing some good stories about their businesses.

Ruqayya Olarewaju, a 21-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna is one the many Nigerian undergraduates who combine their academic pursuit with business.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) Olarewaju said she makes an average of N15,000 monthly from sales of jewellery she makes at home.

She said that started the business in 2017 after undergoing a training programme.

This UNILAG student keeps herself going with two businesses play

Custom Necklace designed by Success

 

Apart from the money she makes from Jewellery sales, NAN reports that the young entrepreneur also makes additional money in training others who pay N10,000 each for the training.

She said, “the business is a profitable one because I sell jewellery and also train interested people on the business.

“So far, I have trained five people who are all doing well and I make N500 sale every day”

UNILAG student makes money from Jewellery business

Recall that Pulse recently reported about the final year student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG,   Nwachukwu Success Oluwatosin who started a Jewellery business with the N100,000 she collected from her mum when she was in 200 level.

This UNILAG student keeps herself going with two businesses play

UNILAG student, Nwachukwu Success Oluwatosin keeps herself going with two businesses

(Pulse)

 

''I started in my 200 level with some items and sell them at affordable prices, which was really good at that time. Later on, in my 300 level, I spoke to my mum about giving me my allowance for some months at once. I started my jewellery business with N100,000.

I went from hostel to hostel to sell stud earrings, costume etc. Then I saved up added clothes to it but was not really selling because my target audience were students alone. In my second semester 300 level I opened a business page on Instagram Aciertofits, then I started getting orders little by little, she told Pulse.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

