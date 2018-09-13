Kadpoly seeks to protect students from lecturers' misconduct

news

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna is making has put measures in place to protect the institution's undergraduates from lecturers' misconduct.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof, Idris Bugaje during a recent Rector to Students’ interaction held in the school announced the school management's readiness to punish lecturers found guilty of any form of misconduct.

Bugaje also assured the students of protection from victimization adding that whoever genuinely report a lecturer' act of misconduct would be rewarded.

And in a bid to make this possible, the Polytechnic management has introduced the ‘Whistle Blowing Provision and Guidelines 2018’, to make it easy for students to expose erring lecturers.

According to Daily Trust, Bugaje said that policy has kicked off in earnest, adding that some lecturers have been arrested and punished for extorting money from students.

A Head of Department has reportedly been dismissed for extorting students while another lecturer is reported to have been arrested for sexually harassing a female student.

Speaking about the lecturer, who is currently facing a disciplinary committee, Bugaje said, “We shall boot him out if found guilty,”.

The Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna is one of the oldest polytechnics in Nigeria. The Federal Government recently announced that the institution would be upgraded to a University status and would be renamed as City University of Technology, Kaduna.