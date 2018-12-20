The Jigawa State Universal Education Board, disclosed this in a statement through its spokesman, Alhaji Wasilu Umar, in Dutse on Wednesday.

Umar said that SUBEB Chairman in the state, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, noted that the gesture was part of state government’s commitment towards providing qualified education.

He assured of continued government support to reform the educational sector in the state.

“The present administration has so far recruited about 2,000 teachers at basic levels.

“The chairman, therefore called on the new teachers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to their duties in order to achieve the desired goals,” Umar said.