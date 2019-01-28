JAMB Registration can be easy; avoid Tunde’s frustration!

This was no different for Tunde my dear friend. He had told me he was going to register for the exam and hoped that he had a successful exam: good enough to get him into the UNILAG.

Tunde went through a lot of trouble trying to register for the exam. Waking up very early in the morning to get to the JAMB registration centre was the least of his troubles; at least that was within his powers.

What was perplexing was having to go to the centre days on end and still unable to complete his registration either because the internet connection was bad, or the queue was too long, it didn’t get to his turn before the centre closed for the day.

Sometimes, there was nobody at the centre to attend to him and he would have to leave in frustration.

After several unfruitful visits and a growing long face, one of the attendants at the centre noticed his growing frustrations and offered to help.

He asked Tunde to drop his details, assuring him that he would help him complete the registration process. Grateful for his good fortunes (so we thought!), Tunde quickly dropped his details and happily left for home.

Unfortunately, the guy had mixed up my friend’s details with that of another candidate he was also trying to help. This was two years ago and Tunde is still not in UNILAG.

Fortunately, the JAMB season is here again and Quickteller has made registration seamless this time round.

For this 2019 JAMB/UTME, Tunde can easily obtain his ePIN and form via Interswitch enabled channels such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint Agent Locations, Pay with Webpay on the JAMB website and bank branches nationwide. All he and other candidates have to do is follow these five easy steps below:

This is a featured post.