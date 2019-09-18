Mr Shuntena Binga, the Commissioner, Lagos Office of ICPC disclosed this on Wednesday, while inaugurating the Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV) in Lagos State University (LASU).

The zonal commissioner, represented by Mrs Mary Omonoyan, Principal Superintendent, Education Unit of ICPC, Lagos Zonal Office, said that the inauguration of SAV in LASU was the beginning of a robust relationship between the commission and the institution.

He said that the commission considered the youth to be the stakeholders in the fight against corruption and the school system was where a lot of Nigerian youths were found.

“Youths are strategic partners in the crusade against corruption because they have the vibrancy, physical and mental alertness, passion for life and creativity to make them instruments for social change.

“There are two things that can stop you from your dreams. It is corruption and you.

“If you don’t fight corruption, it will fight you and your dreams,” he said.

Binga said that SAV initiative would serve as a vehicle through which the commission would be educating young minds on the fundamentals of anti-corruption.

He said that for SAV to function effectively, all stakeholders, school managements, academic, non-academic staff, student union groups, students and parents were enjoined to work hand in hand with the commission.

Binga said that students who would be members of SAV need to be upright in all that they do, as they would be seen as role models worthy of emulation by their peer groups.

He said that the commission was partnering with Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) a Non Governmental Organisation, to fight corruption in higher institutions of learning, with a view to eliminating it from the society.

The zonal commissioner said the commission was delighted to interact with students of LASU.

Meanwhile, Dr Femi Obayemi, the Dean, Students Affairs, LASU, urged the members of SAV in the institution to be bold and strong for choosing to fight corruption.

“As you have chosen to fight corruption today, you have chosen the best.

“You need to be bold, patient and conversant with the world. You have to take personal decisions and read your books very well,” he advised the students.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Buhari is making a huge mistake by scrapping the Economic Management Team

Obayemi commended the commission for the initiative, promising that the institution would continue to collaborate with them on the initiative to eradicate corruption in the country.

Mr Waheed Oluwaseun, a SAV volunteer and student, lauded the initiators of the program and charged other young Nigerian students to key into the fight against corruption, as the youth were always at the receiving end.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 300 students of the institution voluntarily joined the anti-corruption vanguard.