How to graduate with a first class in a Nigerian university

Graduating with first class from any university all over the world requires some degrees of brilliance and outstanding efforts but in Nigerian Universities , you need much more to finish with distinctions.

Generally, it is believed that an average student in a Nigerian higher educational institution can emerge as the best student in foreign universities.

To a large extent, this is very true as many Nigerian students have reportedly been celebrated for their outstanding academic performances in foreign universities.

Although it might seem very difficult to have a first class degree in many Nigerian universities, making it is not impossible.

According to some of the best graduating students in Nigerian Universities, here are three tips you'll need to become a distinction student.

1. Never skip lectures

You cannot afford to be pursuing first-class goals and at the same time be missing lectures. You know some Nigerian lecturers like it word for word, giving it back the same way they gave you.

Missing such lecturers' class is like running away from your own goals.

Missing classes can truncate your academic desires in more than one ways. Apart from affecting your continuous assessments, it also reduces your lecturer's estimation of you if class attendance matters in your school.

2. Prepare for tests and exams early

While you attend classes regularly, you must also revise everything you learn on time. Never delay it. This will help you prepare for unexpected tests and prepare you for exams.

3. Set the first-class goal from your first day on campus

The decision to graduate with first class is not something you make in your second year in the university. Your preparation to have excellent grades in all papers start from your first day on campus.