The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has lamented the participation of secondary school students in party politics, describing it as a dual career.

The principals at the end of t the end of their five day National Executive Meeting in Gusau said something urgent must be done to control the advent of “Dual Career” studentship in Nigerian education system.

The principals in a communique issued at it NEC meeting on Thursday, September 20, 2018, complained about the way the students are involving themselves in politics at the expense of their education.

The communique reads in part: All effort should be made to discourage “Dual Career” studentship in our educational system for quality education and check on the wave of under-performance and social vices among youths,”

They, therefore, called on politicians in the country to focus more on the well-being of the people rather than luring the students into party politics.