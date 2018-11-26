Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert

news

There are lots of jobs that require social interactions among colleagues and you probably think such jobs are not meant for you because you're an introvert.

See, being an introvert does not mean you can't have a successful career like others.

There are professions that do not require you to have much social interactions with your colleagues and here are some of such jobs.

As an introvert, you'll never have any problem dealing with people if you build your career around any of these five professions.

1. Auditor

With a bachelor’s or master’s degree in accounting, you can have a successful career as an auditor. As an auditor, you only examine financial statements and records, assess financial operations, and prepare tax documents for clients. No need to have much social interaction with the clients.

2. Lab Technician

Being a Lab technician would be a perfect job for you if you wish to work in the medical field but don't have the desire to treat people. As a lab technician, you are attached to a doctor or work for a hospital and you don't have to directly deal with patients.

3. Land Surveyor

Land surveying is another cool job for introverts as it doesn't require them to deal with people. Surveyors measure land boundaries, create detailed maps and official documents of a site using technology like Global Positioning Systems (GPS).

4. Software developer

Software developers are those creative guys that develop applications, which might require a bit of teamwork that can be done virtually. That means you don't have to really relate with your teammates most of the time to design a program.

5. System Administrator

This is the kind of job that makes you the guy behind the scene whose role is to maintain an organization's computer system and keep it up and running.