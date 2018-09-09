Pulse.ng logo
Gov. Shettima recruits 2,000 teachers to teach in 40 schools

Mr Yerima Saleh, the state’s Head of Service, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Saturday in a statement issued Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the governor.

  Published: , Refreshed:
NLC wants Borno Govt to expose officials indicted in ghost workers scam play Gov. Shettima recruits 2,000 teachers to teach in 40 schools (Punch)

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has ordered the immediate recruitment of 2,000 teachers for 40 newly completed schools to fill the gap in the state’s education sector.

He said that application forms were already available at the state Civil Service Commission in Maiduguri for interested applicants.

Saleh said that about 800 holders of degrees especially in science subjects and English Language as well as 200 holders of National Certificate of Education would be employed as permanent teachers.

He said that additional 1,000 persons comprising former school principals, teachers or retired civil servants interested in teaching would be engaged as volunteer teachers to be paid “reasonable remuneration’’.

He added that: “The recruitment is to be made through a partnership between the State Government, the world Bank and the European Union through a post insurgent rebuilding intervention identified by Governor Shettima.

“Aside the 2,000 teachers, the immediate recruitment will also include 100 admin officers, 100 engineers and 100 nurses, midwives and other health workers, all of whom are expected to be graduates of various areas for between grade levels 10-13 middle cadre staff.’

The head of service recalled that “as per the RPBA Report, a total of 956,453 units of houses, making up 30 per cent of the total stock of houses in the State were destroyed’’.

“In the same vein 5,335 classrooms in 512 primary schools, 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions were destroyed.

“Furthermore, 201 Health facilities, 665 Public Buildings, 726 power sub-stations and distribution lines, 1,630 water sources, including motorised boreholes, head pumps, solar-powered boreholes and facilities were equally destroyed.

“Hence the ongoing efforts of Shettima’s administration to, in partnership with the federal government, local and international development partners, sustain aggressive efforts to fix different sectors particularly education,’’ he said.

