Okowa made the remarks on Wednesday at a seminar on; The 2019 General Elections organised by E.K Clark Solidarity for Okowa in Warri.

Theme of the seminar was: Free, Fair and Credible Election: A Panacea for a Stable Delta.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Kingsley Emu, said that the development would help increase jobs creation in the state.

Okowa said that his administration had constructed 1,056 Kilometres of roads in both the uplands and riverine communities in the state.

He urged the people to support his re-election bid to enable him to consolidate his numerous achievements in the state.

I urge you to embark on door to door campaign in your neighborhoods, and come early enough to your polling units to cast your vote.

We have constructed a lot of roads, schools and other projects, we want to do more for our people, he said.

Earlier, the keynote speaker, Prof. Godinni Darah, advocated proportional representation of political parties in governance.

Darah, a Professor of English and Literary Studies, Delta University, Abraka, said that the development would give parties that lose election a sense of belonging in the government.

He said the gesture would help to address the multifarious political parties because weak parties would align.

The idea of winner takes it all should be reviewed; any political party that gets about 10 per cent should be rewarded with either Commissioner or other positions.

That will help to reduce the number of political parties and also entrench peace, he said.

Darah also stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral in the conduct of the elections.

INEC must show equity and neutrality; it should not compromise, it must satisfy all the parties to achieve free, fair and credible elections.

Gov. Okowa has done very well in all aspects of development; he deserves re-election to enable him to consolidate on his achievements, he said.

Also, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation in Delta, acknowledged the relevance of non-indigenes in the state.

Oyovbaire urged the people to support the re-election of Okowa to continue with the good work in the state.

Also, Mr Simeon Efenudu, the National Coordinator, E.K Clark Solidarity for Okowa, urged the people to vote en-mass for Okowa and other PDP candidates.

EK Clark had publicly endorsed Gov. Okowa for second term and has not relented in campaigning for him.

He also directed his followers to campaign for the governor, he said.