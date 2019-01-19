Ahmed made the call on Saturday in Ilorin at a public presentation of a book titled: “Guide to Writing Effective Minutes of Meetings’’.

The book was authored by Mr Rasheed Aiyelabegan, the Registrar of the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Bilikisu Oniyangi.

Ahmed urged the people to always take advantage of the knowledge, information and education available in books.

He commended the author for the initiative in writing the book and the tenacity of bringing it to fruition, in spite of the demands of his position as registrar of IAC.

“My delight stems from the fact that today’s event creates an opportunity to add to the body of knowledge, especially in an aspect of administration and management that is gradually becoming a lost art.

“It is also a means of boosting the reading culture.

“While rapid advances in technology, especially in the area of information, have transformed our lives in many ways, these developments have also discouraged the art of reading

“It has also eroded much of our writing standards, particularly in the specialised area of administration.

“Minutes-taking is not only crucial for accurate record keeping but it also enhances meetings and their outcomes.

“It is, therefore, important that this skill is not only encouraged but taught to many; whether they are involved in administration or not,” the governor said.

Earlier, in his address, the author said that the writing of the book was born out of his experience and observations that most higher institutions had not adequately taught students the art of writing minutes.

“Some of us passed through these institutions but found ourselves in the position of secretaries and administrative officers only to learn on the job with or without any standard laid-down procedures,” he said.

Aiyelabegan noted that the book would serve as a guide to those new to the task and a bail out for professional secretaries, administrative officers, staff and clerk,s among others.

Mr Kehinde Eleja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) reviewed the book.

He said that the 94-page book was an original contribution to knowledge.

Eleja commended the author for the book and challenged others to share their knowledge with people by writing books.