FUTA produces 206 first class as 4800 students graduate

Out of 4,800 students that graduated from the Federal University of Technology Akure, only 206 of them finished with first class degree.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Phillip Oguntunde announced this on Friday, November 23, 2018, at a press conference ahead of the 30th convocation of the university.

The VC according to the Sun also said a student in the department of Applied Geology, Adebodun Samuel was the overall best graduating student of the university with a CGPA of 4.91.

Oguntunde added that all the graduating students are pride of the institution.

Giving the breakdown of the academic performance of the students the VC said 86 made first class, while 931 made second class (upper), 1,258 made second class (lower) and 454 made third class during the 2016/2017 academic year

For the 2017/2018 academic session, the don disclosed that 120 made first class, 800 made second class (upper), 617 made second class (lower) and 271 graduated with third class, the Sun reports.