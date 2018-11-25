Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

FUTA produces 206 first class as 4800 students graduate

FUTA produces 206 first class as 4800 students graduate

The graduating students were those for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic sessions.

  • Published:
FUTA play

FUTA

Out of 4,800 students that graduated from the Federal University of Technology Akure, only 206 of them finished with first class degree.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Phillip Oguntunde announced this on Friday, November 23, 2018, at a press conference ahead of the 30th convocation of the university.

The VC according to the Sun also said  a student in the department of Applied Geology, Adebodun Samuel was the overall best graduating student of the university with a CGPA of 4.91.

FUTA produces 206 first class as 4800 students graduate play

Prof Fuwape Joseph Adeola, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA.

 

Oguntunde added that all the graduating students are pride of the institution.

Giving the breakdown of the academic performance of the students the VC said 86 made first class, while 931 made second class (upper), 1,258 made second class (lower) and 454 made third class during the 2016/2017 academic year

For the 2017/2018 academic session, the don disclosed that 120 made first class, 800 made second class (upper), 617 made second class (lower) and 271 graduated with third class, the Sun reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 ASUU strike to continue until FG meets lecturers' demandsbullet
2 WAEC announces release of 2018 second series WASSCE resultsbullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

3 key things employers look out for during interviews
ASUU strike to continue until FG meets lecturers' demands
WAEC promises to issue certificates after 90 days
3 things you should do before leaving a job interview
WAEC awards 3 girls as best students in Nigeria
Here are 3 things you should have in your cover letter
3 ways to get the best deals on Black Friday
WAEC is making efforts to introduce e-assessment for its exams

Student Pulse

These Nigerians invent a machine that washes and mashes bitter leaves
These Nigerians invent a machine that washes and mashes bitter leaves
3 key things employers look out for during interviews
3 key things employers look out for during interviews
How to check NECO result
WAEC introduces tech solution that will end exam malpractices
Bayelsa launches scratch card for checking first School Leaving Certificate results
X
Advertisement