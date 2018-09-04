Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

FUNAAB students beg Federal Government to restore management courses

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB students beg FG to restore management courses in their school

The students advised the government to diversity instead of scrapping management courses in FUNAAB.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This University is not admitting students for management courses again play

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB.

(Daily Post)

Following the Federal Government order that specialised universities should stop management courses, the students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, are appealing to the government to restore the courses.

The students under the umbrella of the College of Management Sciences Student Association urged the Federal Government to diversify the university's programmes instead of scraping management programs.

The students also ask the government to make education more accessible and affordable to the youths seeking admission into tertiary educational institutions in the country.

This University is not admitting students for management courses again play

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Prof Kolawole Salako

(Gateway Reporters)

ALSO READ: 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate with first class

The students in their statement said: “the Federal Government should note that thousands of students and graduates, who would have not been able to fulfil their academic ambitions, have benefited from the existence of Management Science courses at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

''It is noteworthy that, since the inception of College of Management Sciences, the university has graduated thousands of students in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Economics, Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies and all these courses had been fully accredited by National University Commission.

“Available records and feedback from employers to the college and the association reveal that many graduates of Management Sciences from FUNAAB are doing very well in their chosen careers. Some of them have become employers of labour through the practice of agriculture in large scale and other agro-related businesses.”

FG orders all specialised universities to stop management course

Recall that in 2017, the Federal Government ordered the scrapping of management courses in specialised varsities in the country.

This was followed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu's instruction to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board “to delete all such courses on its portal.”

Following FG's instruction, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Kolawole Salako in July said the institution stopped admitting students for management courses immediately the Federal Government ordered specialised universities to stop management courses in specialised universities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Academic Champions 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate...bullet
3 National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members allowance...bullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps 7 things Davido will have to do at NYSC camp
FG Colleges Full list of Federal Unity Schools in Nigeria
Campus Guide 3 easy ways you can develop leadership skills at University
University Of Ilorin UNILORIN arrests 2 candidates for allegedly cheating during post UTME
University Of Ilorin 5 things you should know about the most preferred university in Nigeria
University Of Ibadan UI to conduct post UTME between September 14 and 15, 2018
Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee
Lagos State University Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
University Of Lagos How to secure admission into UNILAG
JAMB Registrar says elections won't affect 2019 UTME

Student Pulse

JAMB announces new candidate as highest scorer in 2018 UTME
JAMB Registrar says elections won't affect 2019 UTME
30 Nigerian students to learn Chinese design for high-speed trains
In China 30 Nigerian students to learn how Chinese engineers design high-speed trains
National Open University of Nigeria plans to admit 1 million students
NOUN This Nigerian University plans to admit 1 million students
JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee
Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee