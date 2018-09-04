news

Following the Federal Government order that specialised universities should stop management courses, the students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, are appealing to the government to restore the courses.

The students under the umbrella of the College of Management Sciences Student Association urged the Federal Government to diversify the university's programmes instead of scraping management programs.

The students also ask the government to make education more accessible and affordable to the youths seeking admission into tertiary educational institutions in the country.

ALSO READ: 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate with first class

The students in their statement said: “the Federal Government should note that thousands of students and graduates, who would have not been able to fulfil their academic ambitions, have benefited from the existence of Management Science courses at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

''It is noteworthy that, since the inception of College of Management Sciences, the university has graduated thousands of students in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Economics, Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies and all these courses had been fully accredited by National University Commission.

“Available records and feedback from employers to the college and the association reveal that many graduates of Management Sciences from FUNAAB are doing very well in their chosen careers. Some of them have become employers of labour through the practice of agriculture in large scale and other agro-related businesses.”

FG orders all specialised universities to stop management course

Recall that in 2017, the Federal Government ordered the scrapping of management courses in specialised varsities in the country.

This was followed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu's instruction to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board “to delete all such courses on its portal.”