FG earmarks 800m for Ecological Project in ABU

The SFG Boss Mustapha says the FG is undertaking a project that will cost about N800 million.

Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU play

Ahmadu Bello University Gate

(Premium Times)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Boss Mustapha

has on Friday, September 14, 2018, announced that the Federal Government has prepared N800 million for the execution of ecological projects in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Mustapha said this at the 13th Annual General Assembly Public Lecture held at the ABU main campus, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said, “Mr Vice Chancellor, I have good news for you. Under my office as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, we have a department that deals with ecological projects.

“We have undertaken one project here at the second phase, a project that will cost about N800 million has been approved for the university. Of course, it’s time to give back to our alma mater.”

Speaking about the reputation and rating of Abu, Mustapha said he was highly excited that ABU was rated high among universities on the continent.

10 ABU departments that hardly produce first class graduates play

Ahmadu Bello University

(Pulse)

 

He added that during his days in the university, students made friends at very intimate levels without prejudice to the region, religion or ethnic groups they belonged.

“We had genuine relationships that saw us behaving as Nigerian students first before other considerations. “It is possible to rekindle those feelings and extrapolate same to the national level to enable Nigeria truly achieve a nation devoid of prejudices and other primordial sentiments.

“I make bold to state that the giant strides, as well as conscious strategic planning by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in this direction in respect of attempt to evolving a true nation among Nigerians, is like no other since the return to democracy in 1999.

“The administration, fully conscious of various sociological tendencies that in many African nations resulted in chaos and fiasco, has weathered the tendencies and pulled through despite many attempts to distract the president from delivering his and APC’s campaign promises.”

The event was organised by the ABU alumni association.

