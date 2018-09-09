Federal University Gusau gets NUC approval for 28 courses

news

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 28 undergraduate courses at the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS).

The University Information Officer, Umar Usman announced the accreditation of the programs in a statement the institution released on Friday, September 7, 2018.

According to the Tribune, the statement maintained a letter was sent to the University through the Vice Chancellor with reference No: NUC/ES/412/VOL.12/5 titled “Results of the May/June 2018 Accreditation of Academic Programmes in Nigerian Universities”

The letter states that 15 programmes got full accreditation while the remaining 13 programmes got interim accreditation in the institution.

The programmes that secured full accreditation status are Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration, Arabic, Education Arabic Studies, Education Islamic Studies, Education Biology, Education Chemistry, Education English, Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Computer Science, Economics, Political Science and Sociology.

Other programmes offered by the University secured Interim Accreditation and would be revisited in the next two years and hopefully would attain full accreditation as all hands are on deck to ensure that.

Reacting to the accreditation of the courses, the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Funmi Togonu Bickersteth expressed her happiness over the approval and thanked the University Management and the entire staff for their sacrifice.