Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

FCET says no student is missing after hoodlums invaded school

 Federal College of Education Umunze Institution says no student is missing after hoodlums invaded school

FCET management affirmed that hoodlums invaded the its secondary school but no student is missing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Institution reacts to rumours of 16 girls missing after hoodlums invaded school play

FCET says no student is missing

(Thisday)

The management of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze has reportedly reacted to the rumours that students of the College secondary school, Demonstration Secondary School have been declared missing.

Earlier, it was reported that 16 female students of the school were missing after hoodlums reportedly invaded their school.

However, the College's Public Relations Officer, Mr Sam Otti in a statement has described the rumour as outright false.

Institution reacts to rumours of 16 girls missing after hoodlums invaded school play

FCET says no student is missing

(Daily Post)

 

The statement reads:

 “The attention of the management has been drawn to a widespread rumour of 16 female students missing from her secondary school arm, Demonstration Secondary School, Eziagu, following a burglary incident on Saturday night.

“The Management was alerted of an unfortunate incident where some hoodlums scaled the tall perimeter fence into the school premises and made their way into the hostels purposely to steal students’ beverages.

“The hoodlums were confronted by a porter and other staff on duty, who alerted the college security. The porter was injured in the process and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The commotion from the students in their hostels and efforts of the security men on duty forced the miscreants to escape from the scene.

 “Management reassures the students and their parents of high safety standard of the school, while assuring them that they will work closely with all the relevant security agencies to unmask the identities of these hoodlums and bring them to book.”

The Police DPO at  Umunze and the monarch of the community have been informed about the incident. The management of the institution has also visited the school and ordered the College Chief Security Officer to reinforce security within the school premises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m car...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable...bullet

Related Articles

National Association of Nigerian Students NANS blast governors imposing successors ahead of 2019 elections
Ahmadu Bello University FG earmarks 800m for Ecological Project in ABU
Nigerian Higher Institutions List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
National Association of Nigerian Students Violence disrupts students' election in Warri
Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize
Yemi Osinbajo VP says FG has recruited 500,000 graduates under N-Power program
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon

Student Pulse

Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase
NYSC 300 members withdraw relocation from Anambra
National Association of Nigerian Students rejects proposed tuition fees increase
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS blast governors imposing successors ahead of 2019 elections
Nigerian students cancels planned protest in Abuja
National Association of Nigerian Students Violence disrupts students' election in Warri
Nigerian students can now study Railway Engineering in ABU
Ahmadu Bello University FG earmarks 800m for Ecological Project in ABU