FCET says no student is missing after hoodlums invaded school

news

The management of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze has reportedly reacted to the rumours that students of the College secondary school, Demonstration Secondary School have been declared missing.

Earlier, it was reported that 16 female students of the school were missing after hoodlums reportedly invaded their school.

However, the College's Public Relations Officer, Mr Sam Otti in a statement has described the rumour as outright false.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the management has been drawn to a widespread rumour of 16 female students missing from her secondary school arm, Demonstration Secondary School, Eziagu, following a burglary incident on Saturday night.

“The Management was alerted of an unfortunate incident where some hoodlums scaled the tall perimeter fence into the school premises and made their way into the hostels purposely to steal students’ beverages.

“The hoodlums were confronted by a porter and other staff on duty, who alerted the college security. The porter was injured in the process and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The commotion from the students in their hostels and efforts of the security men on duty forced the miscreants to escape from the scene.

“Management reassures the students and their parents of high safety standard of the school, while assuring them that they will work closely with all the relevant security agencies to unmask the identities of these hoodlums and bring them to book.”

The Police DPO at Umunze and the monarch of the community have been informed about the incident. The management of the institution has also visited the school and ordered the College Chief Security Officer to reinforce security within the school premises.