Facebook has launched a new platform for you to set up your career

You can learn, increase your chance of getting a job and advance your career on this Facebook platform.

Learn with Facebook

Facebook has recently launched a career development platform called Learn with Facebook for job seekers and professionals.

The platform according to Facebook is a range of quick, free online courses in digital marketing and career-focused skills for everyone.

The site comes with three different sections which are: Practical Knowledge, Expert Advice and Flexible learning.

The first section, practical knowledge covers professional skills that are applicable to today’s workplace, developed with employers. While the section for expert advice includes case studies, insider tips and resources from industry experts as well as the Facebook Team. The third section of the site, flexible learning is a compilation of lessons for job seekers and professionals.

''We’re launching Learn with Facebook, a career development site that provides an introduction to both the hard and soft skills people need to advance in today’s digital workforce. Learn with Facebook’s lessons include “Ace Your Interview” and “Manage Your Content Marketing” and are free to access. They feature case studies, insider tips and resources from industry experts''.

“As people embark on and continue their career journey, our hope is that these free resources can give them the support they need to advance in today’s digital economy,” Facebook said wrote in a blog post.

To access this platform, just log on to learn.fb.com, then click the sign me up button on the page. If you're asked to log in using your Facebook account, log in and start the business.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

