Ekiti corps member win NYSC essay competition

National Youth Service Corps Ekiti corps member win NYSC essay competition

According to reports, thousands of serving corps members participated in the competition but Emmanuel emerges the best.

(NAN)

Felix Emmanuel, a graduate of the University of Nigeria serving in Ekiti State has reportedly won the National Youth Service Corps' essay competition.

The competition according to Vanguard was organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN.

Out of thousands of corps members who participated in the competition, six corps members reportedly finished top after writing on the topic: “Empowered youths: drivers of Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development.”

Vanguard reports that Emmanuel’s essay, scored the highest mark to beat Mr Segun Ekundayo, who is serving in Bayelsa State and Ibidadolapo Olufade, serving in Kwara State who ranked second and third respectively.

However, while speaking at the event, the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos, President/Board chairman of BSN, Dr. Aaron Nuhu and Assistant General Secretary, Publishing, Pastor Victor ‘Damilare asked the governments at all levels to create enabling environments and policies for entrepreneurs to grow.

