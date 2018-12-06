news

The management of Ebonyi State University has reportedly announced the dismissal of 63 lecturers for various offences including sexual harassment, extortion and certificate forgery.

The lecturers were reportedly sacked following the audit report submitted by a committee set up to verify the credentials of workers of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Patrick Itumo confirmed the dismissal of the lecturers to the Nation on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

According to the university's spokesperson, some of the people sacked were adjunct lecturers of the school who have overstayed in the university.

Patrick said most of the sacked were said to have obtained their West African School Certificate Examination (WAEC) before their First School Leaving Certificate. He added that the lecturers were also said to have falsified their age certificates and other relevant credentials.

''There is this audit report that was brought out from where these people were disengaged, 63 of them. Some of them have age discrepancies in their records. Some people obtained doubtful First school leaving certificates; some obtained their WAEC before their First School Leaving Certificates.

“There are people who should have retired at the age of 65 or 70 years and they are still in service and also some Adjunct Professors who come from various places whose contracts have been reviewed up to five times. As of now, nobody among these people has been reinstated.''

Patrick, however, urged students who have suffered sexual harassment to come out and report to the school authorities for prompt action. He promised that the school management will protect such students from victimization.