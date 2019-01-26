The Chairman of EEMI, Mr Ike Onyechere disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday after the close of the second phase of a Two-day training/workshop on Examination Ethics which ended Friday evening in Warri.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was the inauguration of 111 successful examination officers and teachers who participated in the training.

It would be recalled that the first phase of the training was held in Asaba between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, where 150 participants were also inducted.

Onyechere said that 551 exam officers and teachers participated in both phases of the training of which 261 participants who passed the diagnostic test were inaugurated.

The total number of exam officers and teachers trained in both phases are 551. In Warri, we trained 257 and after they undergo a diagnostic test, 111 were qualified and inaugurated, he said.

Onyechere said every other intervention including infrastructure and funding in the education sector might not bring the desired result so long as exam malpractices persisted in the education system.

Government and other agencies are making intervention in terms of funding, infrastructure, teaching and learning facilities but one fundamental thing is lacking which is the moral infrastructure.

There is decay, corruption and exam malpractices which have exemplified the collapse of moral infrastructure in the education sector.

That is why we are liaising with the Delta government who has seen that in addition to other interventions, there is need to rebuild the moral infrastructure in education.

So, the essence of what we are doing is to build capacity for global best practices in the education that will make other interventions work.

We are also building institutional structures for sustainability where we inaugurate Exam Ethic Marshals who will in turn establish chapters in their various schools.

They will go back to their schools and begin to pass the message of best practices, to themselves, others and also serve as role models to the students because it is fundamental for everyone to deliver quality education, he said.

The chairman said that plans were underway to integrate the private secondary schools in the state into the program.

Also, Dr Godwin Edozien, Special Adviser to the Delta Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Chiedu Ebie said government was doing everything possible to improve the standard of education in the state.

He said the Teachers Professional Development Centre (TPDC course 041 Exam Ethics) was an initiative of the government to train 571 teachers and officers of the ministry of education on acts of exam integrity.

There is systematic infrastructural upgrade in both the 471 secondary schools and 1125 government primary schools in the state.

The essence of this program is to give our exams integrity, if our exams have integrity, the product of the education system will also have intergrity and translate into high market value.

The marshals should know that they are agents of change, they should help the children.

If they adhere strictly to the rules of EEMI, I think in a short while we will see the transformation, he said.

One of the inaugurated marshals, Mr Anthony Akpoveta commended the government and also promised to abide by the rules of engagement of the EEMI.