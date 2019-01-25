The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Faith-based institution owned by the Apostolic Faith Church West and Central Africa (WECA) was established 13 years ago.

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, in his address to the matriculants in the institutions multipurpose hall congratulated them for their formal acceptance into the institution.

He reminded them of the burden of expectations resting on their shoulders from their parents, their communities, and the nation at large.

Let me first congratulate you for choosing rightly, and coming to the institution, is the first step. This is because here, you will be nurtured in the right way of learning; I mean the basic training.

Our country, at present, no doubt is in dire need of through-bred graduates in learning and in moral to help checkmate the moral decadence in the society and this is what this institution stands for.

Here in this institution is where you have the academic at the best level with sound tutelage in godliness to balance your life in readiness for the future challenges.

The country is expecting you to acquire skills and knowledge with which you will be able to contribute your quota to the task of nation-building.

Also, to probably find some answers to one or several of the challenges bedevilling our political, social and economic spaces, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution admitted no fewer than 355 students made up of 100 students in the College of Natural and Applied Sciences.

The College of Business and Social Sciences has 145 students, 100 students are for the School of Part-Time Studies, and 10 students are for the School of Post Graduate Studies.