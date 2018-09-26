news

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings has rated Covenant University as one of the top 700 universities in Nigeria.

Covenant University on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, announced the institution's new world ranking on its Twitter handle saying the faith-based school has joined global ranked universities.

The tweet reads: Whoa! Good news. Covenant joins global ranked universities.

Ranked 636 in the world, the faith-based university is rated based on Teachings, Research, Citations, Industry Income and International Outlook.

Profiling the institution on its website, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings describes the school as one of the leading universities in Africa found on Christian Mission Ethos.

The ranking platform also says Covenant University has had a rapid rise in reputation in the decade and a half it has been operating. The Nigerian Universities Commission named it the best private university in Nigeria in its 2018 rankings and the 6th best university overall.

Earlier in February 2018, Webometrics, another university ranking website rated Covenant University as the second best university in Nigeria.