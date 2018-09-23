news

An NGO, Centre for Educational Empowerment and Orientation (CEEO) has trained 30,000 teachers in private and public primary and secondary schools on classroom management in the last 10 years.

Mr. Oyebisi Davidcrown, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, made the disclosure at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the centre on Sunday in Akwanga.

According to Davidcrown, the exercise conducted in Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau, was to enhance learning and teaching as well as improve the standard of education in some states in the North-Central.

The founder said that the organisation was basically established to ensure advancement in the education sector in the country through good policies and programmes.

“If you look at our projects cumulatively in Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue States, they are geared towards solving problems of teaching and learning in classroom to improve standard of education.

“What we did last year alone in Nasarawa State, particularly, in Lafia North Development Area and Akwanga Local Government Area was remarkable, because we trained over 500 teachers on classroom management.

“Generally, in Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue states, we have trained not less than 30,000 primary and secondary schools teachers on the current teaching projects and effective core strategies.

“We have also implemented over 70 projects in the three states within the last 10 years,” he said.

Davidcrown added that the training had built the capacity of teachers towards proffering solutions to teaching and learning challenges and professionalism.

He commended Prof. Lubasa Nseendi of Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Prof. Shehu Rahman, former Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe; and other academics and private schools in the state for supporting the organisation.

Speaking, Dr.Isaac Ogara, the Chairman of the occasion and Proprietor, Shepherd’s International College, Akwanga, commended the NGO for supporting the development of education in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured presentation of awards to some prominent Nigerians and philanthropists, for their contributions to the growth and development of the education sector.