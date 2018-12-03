Bowen University denies reports about students burning hostels

news

Contrary to reports that students of Bowen University have burnt down some of their hostels after the Vice Chancellor, Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole suspended over 170 students over drug-related offences, the university management said it is a lie.

According to reports, the students took the law into their hands after the suspension of 170 students while 100 others were made to face a disciplinary committee for refusing the school's regular drug tests.

Reacting to the report, the Registrar of the institution, Dr Kayode Ogunleye told Pulse that the report is a lie that the university did not suspend 170 students neither did any student of the university burnt down any hostel.

He said, ''It is a lie we did not suspend 200 students. Some students are facing disciplinary action and they are not even up to 40. That's number one, that students burnt down their hostels, no. Although some students showed their grievances, they didn't like the outcome of the disciplinary action, but nobody burnt down anything on campus because I am on campus now and I have not seen any hostel burnt down. They are carrying some pictures on social media, I don't know where they get that from.

''I heard about students making attempt to burn some mattresses not hostel. I heard this, I have not been there. I am on campus and I am in my office. No disturbance of peace on campus, everything is fine.

'Ogunleye, however, confirmed that the university carry out a drug test for some students and some of them refused to do the test. He added that the university invited the parents of those students to the institution.

''Yes, some refused to do the drug test and some did it and they were tested positive. The school has called the parents of those ones and they had to go home with their parents. But I can assure you there is peace on campus, we don't have any problem, He said.

Bowen University is a faith-based private university established by the Nigerian Baptist Convention in 2001.