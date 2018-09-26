news

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University has reportedly celebrated one of its undergraduates, Ezinne Okeke, who emerged as the best creative advertising student with surprising prizes.

Receiving the reward for academic performance, Okeke reportedly gets a tuber of yam, a pawpaw, 18 cups of beans and a certificate of excellence.

According to Linda Ikeji Blog, Okeke was said to have led a team that produced an outstanding poster on a fruit juice brand which was selected as the best by a number of judges in the competition involving 150 students.

Okeke was also reported to be the creative concept originator in her team and was as a result awarded the best student in creative advertising for 2018 session.

The award was presented Comrade Benneth Udochukwu, the president of the university's Student Union Government.

Other students who reportedly received yams, pawpaws and certificates are Mary Ijoba, Obediah Udubrai, Chinwe Ikemka, Paul Agaba, and Ogechukwu Okonkwo, who was said to be the overall best student.