news

The Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University , ATBU, Prof Saminu Ibrahim has said that the institution regretted its decision for not retaining its graduates who built a drone.

ATBU is one of the first universities to have Automotive Engineering as a course in Nigeria as the institution is believed to be popular for engineering courses.

However, the school had to reject an engineering student, who built a drone due to the university's hiring policy.

ALSO READ: Why we were dismissed from ATBU – ATBU lecturers

While granting an interview with Daily Trust, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Saminu Ibrahim explained why the university didn't retain the student.

''We have a student who graduated with a third class degree and has been able to build a drone and did his youth service with the military. Unfortunately, we could not employ him because our condition of service does not allow us to employ graduates with third class degrees, and we regretted it because we would have held on to this guy; he would have been an asset to us''.

Best student in WAEC denied admission at UNILAG

Recall that the candidate who had 9As in the 2018 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination didn't get admission at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Despite his outstanding performance in WASSCE and UTME, Okorogheye David, the 15-year-old student with 9As in Senior School Certificate Examination didn't gain admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) because he is 15-year-old

Part of UNILAG's admission requirements states that candidates must have reached the AGE of sixteen (16) by the 31st day of October in the year of admission, but David will not turn 16 until 2019.