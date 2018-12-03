ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike

news

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the no-work-no-pay policy of the Federal Government will only prolong the ongoing strike.

The union said this after the Federal Government recently announced in a memo that Vice Chancellors should not pay lecturers who are on strike their salaries.

Meanwhile, the striking lecturers have also vowed that they would not return to work until their demands are met.

Following the government's no-work-no-pay policy, some lecturers who spoke with Vanguard said the policy would only give the union the courage to prolong the strike.

Professor Oyesoji Aremu, the Director, Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan said, “ASUU as a Union has passed this route before, so it is not anything strange to its struggle. ” As a matter of fact, it has always emboldened the Union.

Another lecturer, Prof Ayodeji Olukoju said, “No work, no pay” is inapplicable to academic staff. We still do the backlog of work (teaching & marking, etc.) even after the strike is over. To enforce the rule and expect the gap to be covered will be most unjust. Besides, it will do irreparable damage to industrial relations in the higher education sector.”

Also, ASUU-Lagos zonal chairman, Professor Olusiji Sowande while reacting to the government's policy said''the no work no pay policy is not for ASUU because ASUU does more than a teaching job. We engage in research and other academic activities.”

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union declared an indefinite, nationwide strike over non-implementation of previous agreements by the federal government.