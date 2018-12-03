Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike

ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike

Lecturers say the Federal Government's policy will worsen the ongoing ASUU strike.

  • Published:
ASUU has gone on strike again. play

ASUU has gone on strike again.

(Daily Post)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the no-work-no-pay policy of the Federal Government will only prolong the ongoing strike.

The union said this after the Federal Government recently announced in a memo that Vice Chancellors should not pay lecturers who are on strike their salaries.

Meanwhile, the striking lecturers have also vowed that they would not return to work until their demands are met.

Following the government's no-work-no-pay policy, some lecturers who spoke with Vanguard said the policy would only give the union the courage to prolong the strike.

ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike play

ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike

(Punch)

 

Professor Oyesoji Aremu, the Director, Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan said, “ASUU as a Union has passed this route before, so it is not anything strange to its struggle. ” As a matter of fact, it has always emboldened the Union.

ALSO READ: ASUU strike to continue until FG meets lecturers' demands

Another lecturer, Prof Ayodeji Olukoju said,  “No work, no pay” is inapplicable to academic staff. We still do the backlog of work (teaching & marking, etc.) even after the strike is over. To enforce the rule and expect the gap to be covered will be most unjust. Besides, it will do irreparable damage to industrial relations in the higher education sector.”

Also, ASUU-Lagos zonal chairman, Professor Olusiji Sowande while reacting to the government's policy said''the no work no pay policy is not for ASUU because ASUU does more than a teaching job. We engage in research and other academic activities.”

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union declared an indefinite, nationwide strike over non-implementation of previous agreements by the federal government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strikebullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 These 5 jobs may no longer exist in the next 20 yearsbullet

Related Articles

Lecturers react to government's no-work-no-pay policy
160 pregnant and sick corps members redeployed in Osun State
'ASUU strike may be prolonged', lecturers warn students
5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
Students commend FG for reducing UTME registration fee
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strike
Students describe govt's no-work-no-pay policy as Boko Haramic
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019

Student Pulse

Nigerian students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted
Students describe govt's no-work-no-pay policy as Boko Haramic
ASUU's delegation meet FG's delegation on industrial strike
Lecturers react to government's no-work-no-pay policy
5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job
5 signs to know you're in the wrong job
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
X
Advertisement